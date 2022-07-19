Contrasting Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Butler National and Super Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $61.48 million 1.11 $1.43 million $0.13 6.54 Super Group $1.56 billion 1.29 $279.07 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Butler National and Super Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Super Group has a consensus price target of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 177.51%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 12.78% 23.17% 9.40% Super Group N/A 186.09% 41.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Super Group beats Butler National on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and Boot Hill Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine, commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

