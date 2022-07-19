ContentBox (BOX) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $405,936.30 and $43,022.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008090 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00202756 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.