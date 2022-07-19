Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Update

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 836,100 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the June 15th total of 568,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 1,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,041. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $236.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 331,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,622.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Teri Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 331,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,622.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 189,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,619 and have sold 224,205 shares valued at $2,842,757. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth about $48,247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

