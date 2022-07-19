Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,525.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,470.55. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 304. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,495.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,615.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,360.73 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software ( OTCMKTS:CNSWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 42.21%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

