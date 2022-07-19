Conning Inc. Trims Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,740,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 475,704 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $24,092,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

