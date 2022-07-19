Conning Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after buying an additional 294,118 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,800 shares of company stock worth $1,822,104. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $516.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $473.02 and its 200 day moving average is $514.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.