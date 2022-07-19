Conning Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,876,000 after buying an additional 541,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,667 shares of company stock worth $1,503,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoetis Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

Shares of ZTS opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.40. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.18 and a 52 week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

