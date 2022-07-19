Conning Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,751 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.