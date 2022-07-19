Conning Inc. Has $554,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Equinix by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter worth $211,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Equinix Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $614.97 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $700.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

