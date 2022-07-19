Conning Inc. Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.10. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

