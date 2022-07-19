Conning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

