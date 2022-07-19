Conning Inc. Acquires 641 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $345.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $338.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

