Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Conformis Stock Performance
CFMS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.96.
Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
