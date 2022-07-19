Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Conformis Stock Performance

CFMS opened at $0.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

About Conformis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conformis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Conformis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,038,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 294,813 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 416,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.