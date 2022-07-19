Comparing Kanzhun (BZ) & Its Competitors

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Kanzhun to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kanzhun
|$668.35 million
|-$168.07 million
|-8.97
|Kanzhun Competitors
|$7.78 billion
|$2.04 billion
|13.95
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kanzhun and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kanzhun
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Kanzhun Competitors
|669
|3636
|8925
|250
|2.65
As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 66.20%. Given Kanzhun’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kanzhun has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares Kanzhun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kanzhun
|-20.99%
|-9.25%
|-7.32%
|Kanzhun Competitors
|-374.01%
|-15.08%
|-5.27%
Summary
Kanzhun rivals beat Kanzhun on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
