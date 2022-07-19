Comparing FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) & Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novonix has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Novonix shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.00) -8.23 Novonix $3.91 million 134.89 -$13.51 million N/A N/A

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novonix has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and Novonix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 3 6 0 2.67 Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 134.91%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Novonix.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Novonix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -21.29% -18.54% Novonix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Novonix beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Novonix

(Get Rating)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment and batteries, and consulting services. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. Novonix Limited has strategic alliance with Harper International Corporation to develop specialized furnace technology that would enhance Novonix's synthetic graphite manufacturing process; and partnership with Emera Technologies to develop and manufacture energy storage systems for community microgrids. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.