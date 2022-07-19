Comparing First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) & UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for UMB Financial and First Merchants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Merchants 0 0 2 1 3.33

Profitability

UMB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $107.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.37%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.63%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than UMB Financial.

This table compares UMB Financial and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMB Financial 26.95% 12.16% 0.93% First Merchants 36.71% 10.79% 1.34%

Volatility & Risk

UMB Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMB Financial and First Merchants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.21 $353.02 million $7.51 11.81 First Merchants $555.96 million 3.93 $205.53 million $3.81 9.65

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. UMB Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and First Merchants has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

UMB Financial beats First Merchants on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers asset management and healthcare service provided to institutional client; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, marketing and distribution, custody, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, and small business loan, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and advisory and trust service. It operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 109 banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. The company also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

