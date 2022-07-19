Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,649 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 156,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

