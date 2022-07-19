Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 146,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.