Cohen & Steers (CNS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 0.9 %

CNS stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.12.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 12.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 546,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

