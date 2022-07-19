Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

CCHGY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,870. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.

Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on CCHGY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,700 ($20.32) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,662.43.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

