Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the June 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
CCHGY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,870. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.93.
Coca-Cola HBC Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.6938 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.