CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.25.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. UBS Group AG raised its position in CMC Materials by 2,649.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 578,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials by 230.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,316,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 6,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 338,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,846,000 after purchasing an additional 333,296 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,310,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,059,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

