Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $83.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. Cloudflare has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,361 shares of company stock worth $14,350,405 over the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.