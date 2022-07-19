Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,100 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 944,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 2.3 %

CLSD stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.81. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,147. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.