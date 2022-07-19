Clear Investment Research LLC Purchases 732 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after acquiring an additional 824,503 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after acquiring an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after acquiring an additional 453,950 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. 12,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,458. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

