Clear Investment Research LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 137.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,840,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,878,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,367,000 after purchasing an additional 410,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $144,090,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SRLN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. 22,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255,813. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

