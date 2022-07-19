Clear Investment Research LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clear Investment Research LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.6% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJR traded up $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.80. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

