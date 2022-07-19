Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens & Northern Price Performance

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $26.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.88%.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

