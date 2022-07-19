Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Short Interest Down 38.4% in June

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Keith Morgan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Keith Morgan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerald W. Shields acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares in the company, valued at $179,294.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 65,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,293. The company has a market cap of $198.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08. Citizens has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $55.94 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

See Also

