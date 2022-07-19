Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 245.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 98,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

