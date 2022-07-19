Citigroup Increases Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Price Target to €15.30

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to €15.30 ($15.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FINMY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.92. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,373. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Leonardo has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.