Citigroup Analysts Give Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) a $41.00 Price Target

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) has been assigned a $41.00 price objective by equities researchers at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of WERN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.46. The company had a trading volume of 25,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,502 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after acquiring an additional 781,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

