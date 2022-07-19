Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.1% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 562,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.20. 110,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,786,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

