Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Gap Up to $16.64

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.64, but opened at $17.50. Cinemark shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 47,499 shares changing hands.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Cinemark Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

