Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,500.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDSVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from CHF 11,500 to CHF 9,500 in a research note on Tuesday.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

Shares of LDSVF remained flat at $9,871.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9,570.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10,787.68. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $9,150.00 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

