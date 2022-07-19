Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Short Interest Down 24.0% in June

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. 214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

In other news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $41,692.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,495.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou bought 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $41,692.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,012 shares in the company, valued at $215,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John Mazarakis bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 163,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,124 shares of company stock worth $216,376.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,826,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

