Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Check-Cap Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 1,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,856. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $31.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check-Cap stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Check-Cap as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

