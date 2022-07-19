Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $1.33 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 40,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,803.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117,072 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

