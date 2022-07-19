CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 47,541 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.87.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIV. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. BCK Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About CF Acquisition Corp. IV

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

