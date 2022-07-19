Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CNTA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $5.06 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $475.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 21.37, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,522 shares of company stock valued at $198,432. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 343,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

