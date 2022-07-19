CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

