Celo Euro (CEUR) Market Capitalization Hits $34.13 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004597 BTC on exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $34.13 million and $54,736.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

