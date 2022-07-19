Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Celanese comprises 2.0% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $32,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.46. 15,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,371. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $104.74 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 14.52%.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

