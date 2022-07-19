CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 130.00 to 90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. HSBC cut shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.33.

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

