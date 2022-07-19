Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 631,733 shares.The stock last traded at $122.35 and had previously closed at $118.18.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

