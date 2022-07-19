Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

CBOE opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

