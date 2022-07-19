Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Overweight

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.7 %
CBOE opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.32 and its 200 day moving average is $115.58. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.