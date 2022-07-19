CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.64. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBFV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

