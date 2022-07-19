Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 2.6% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.39.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

