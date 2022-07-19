Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

