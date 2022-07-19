Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 5.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 55,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,843,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.71.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

