Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Insider Acquires A$1,040,000.00 in Stock

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shields acquired 520,000,000 shares of Carnegie Clean Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$1,040,000.00 ($707,482.99).

Carnegie Clean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 11.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Carnegie Clean Energy alerts:

About Carnegie Clean Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited develops and commercializes the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity worldwide. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited has collaboration agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to develop a reinforcement learning based controller for CETO.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnegie Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnegie Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.